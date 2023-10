Romania's budget revenues lag 1.3% of GDP behind target

Romania's budget revenues lag 1.3% of GDP behind target. The budget revenues lag by RON 21 billion (EUR 5 billion), the equivalent of 1.3% of the expected full-year GDP, behind the plan, Liberal (PNL) finance minister Marcel Bolos admitted. He blamed the "unrealistic" budget planning authored by his predecessor, Social Democrat (PSD) minister Adrian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]