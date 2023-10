Mega Image Owner Ahold Delhaize Buys Profi in Romania from MidEuropa Partners for EUR1.3B

Mega Image Owner Ahold Delhaize Buys Profi in Romania from MidEuropa Partners for EUR1.3B. Dutch-Belgian group Ahold Delhaize, owner of Mega Image, has taken over Profi network in Romania from MidEuropa Partners, an investment fund. The deal is valued at EUR1.3 billion, the highest in the history of Romanian retail. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]