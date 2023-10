OMV Petrom and Auchan Conclude Installation of MyAuchan Proximity Stores in all 400 Petrom Stations of Romania

OMV Petrom and Auchan Conclude Installation of MyAuchan Proximity Stores in all 400 Petrom Stations of Romania. OMV Petrom and Auchan Retail Romania have completed the nationwide installation of almost 400 MyAuchan proximity stores in all Petrom stations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]