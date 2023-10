Bulgaria’s Trace Group Switched from 0 to RON41M Turnover in Romania

Bulgaria’s Trace Group Switched from 0 to RON41M Turnover in Romania. Trace Group Hold, a Bulgarian construction company involved in the execution of highway A7 to Moldavia, generated RON41 million turnover in Romania in 2022 with just seven employees. A year before, the same company reported zero turnover, RON270,000 losses and a single employee. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]