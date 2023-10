Pasta Maker Pangram Sees 2022 Turnover Rise 27.8% To RON65.6M

Pasta Maker Pangram Sees 2022 Turnover Rise 27.8% To RON65.6M. Pangram, the producer of Monte Banato pasta brand, majority held by Italy’s Colussi and the current mayor of Resita, Ioan Popa, ended 2022 with turnover worth RON65.6 million (EUR13.3 million), up 27.8% from 2021, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]