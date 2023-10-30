Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi

Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi. Dutch-Belgian group Ahold Delhaize, which owns the Mega Image supermarket chain in Romania, said on October 30 that it agreed to acquire Romanian grocery retailer Profi Rom Food SRL (Profi) from MidEuropa. The company will pay an enterprise value of approximately EUR 1.3 billion, corresponding (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]