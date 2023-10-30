Royal Charitable Concert supporting young talents in Romania raises EUR 180,000 at 14th edition

Royal Charitable Concert supporting young talents in Romania raises EUR 180,000 at 14th edition. The 14th edition of the Royal Charitable Concert in Bucharest raised total funds worth EUR 180,000 to support financially disadvantaged young and talented artists. The event, organized by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, took place at the Romanian Athenaeum last week, on October 25. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]