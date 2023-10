Carrefour Romania Sales Up To Over EUR700M In Q3

Carrefour Romania Sales Up To Over EUR700M In Q3. French-held Carrefour Group posted EUR706 million gross sales (including VAT) in Romania in the third quarter, 5.2% higher than in the year-ago period. This is the second highest growth of the large European markets, after Belgium (5.7%) and ahead of Spain, Italy and Poland. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]