 
Romaniapress.com

October 30, 2023

Romania’s Ede Molnar claims European title at Mountain Bike Eliminator Championships
Oct 30, 2023

Romania’s Ede Molnar claims European title at Mountain Bike Eliminator Championships.

Romanian rider Ede Molnar claimed the gold medal at the 2023 UEC Mountain Bike Eliminator European Championships in Sakarya, Türkiye. At the race held on Sunday, October 29, the Romanian managed to leave behind his competitors, UCI World Champion Titouan Perrin-Ganier (France) and Nils (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom reports lower sales and profits in Q3 and first nine months Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) reported a 43% drop in sales and 64% drop in the net income in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023 compared with the same period of last year. The Clean CCS net income, which is adjusted for Special Items and Current Cost of Supply effects, was also (...)

Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years With a monthly investment of RON 100 (about EUR 20 at current exchange rates) in the BET index since the end of 1998, an investor would have accumulated RON 350,000 (EUR 70,850) until September 2023. By comparison, if they had kept the money in cash they would have had RON 30,000 (EUR 6,070) (...)

Romanian photographer adds Iceland to Arctic expedition documenting the effects of climate change Romanian photographer Rareș Beșliu will also travel to Iceland to document the effects of climate change as part of his NORTH of Words/La NORD de Cuvinte project. The initiative is financed with the support of EEA Grants 2014 – 2021 within the RO-CULTURE Program and will end with a photo (...)

Central Romania: Sighișoara to reconstruct medieval wall with EU Resilience funds Sighișoara City Hall has secured funding of approximately EUR 2 million through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the reconstruction of certain sections of the city’s medieval wall that have collapsed and for the consolidation of existing walls. The planned reconstruction (...)

Untold creators to organize Christmas markets in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca Untold Universe, the creator of the famous Untold and Neversea music festivals in Romania, said it is preparing three unique experiences for this year's festive season: a Christmas market in Bucharest and two similar events in Cluj-Napoca, in the famous region of Transylvania. In Bucharest, (...)

OMV Petrom Reports RON1.6B Net Profit, RON10.7B Turnover in 3Q/2023 OMV Petrom, Romania’s largest hydrocarbon producer, reported RON1.6 billion net profit in the third quarter of 2023, down from RON4.5 billion in the same period of 2022 amid falling oil prices and implicitly lower prices at the pump. On the other hand, the company’s sales reached RON10.7 (...)

Carrefour's sales in Romania grow slower than inflation French group Carrefour reported its sales (with VAT) increased by 5.2% y/y to EUR 706 million in the third quarter. The advance is the second largest among large European markets, after Belgium (+5.7% y/y), but before Spain, Italy or Poland. "In Romania, we see a positive evolution against (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |