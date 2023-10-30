Romanian online retailer evoMag holds Black Friday campaign in Hungary, Bulgaria

Romanian online retailer evoMag holds Black Friday campaign in Hungary, Bulgaria. Romanian online retailer evoMAG is participating in its first-ever Black Friday campaign in Hungary and Bulgaria. This marks the first time evoMAG organizes such a sales event outside of Romania. evoMAG acquired the majority stake in Elefant Online, the operator of the online retailer (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]