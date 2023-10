Law Firm RTPR Assisted MidEuropa Partners In Profi Sale

Law Firm RTPR Assisted MidEuropa Partners In Profi Sale. Law firm RTPR assisted private equity firm MidEuropa Partners in the sale of Profi, while providing Profi support in the largest deal in the retail sector ever concluded in Romania, which stood at EUR1.3 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]