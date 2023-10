Kaufland Plans To Grow To 200 Hypermarkets In Romania By 2025

Kaufland Plans To Grow To 200 Hypermarkets In Romania By 2025. German-held retailer Kaufland plans to reach the 200-hypermarket mark in Romania by 2025, from the current 171 it has at the moment, developing at a steady pace of at least 10 new stores every year, its officials said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]