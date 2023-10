Eastern Romania: Wizz Air closes base in Suceava, drops routes

Eastern Romania: Wizz Air closes base in Suceava, drops routes. Low-cost airline Wizz Air officially closed its base in Suceava, eastern Romania, discontinuing flights to Larnaca, Eindhoven, Brussels Charleroi, Paris Beauvais, Venice Treviso, and Bologna. The Wizz Air flight schedule from Suceava still includes flights to London Luton, Rome, Milan (...)