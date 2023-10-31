Romania's large factories pay an electricity price 70% above the EU average

Romania's large factories pay an electricity price 70% above the EU average. Romanian large-sized industrial consumers pay an average price of EUR 192 per MWh of electricity, compared to an average of EUR 113 per MWh paid by their peers in European countries, according to a report by the Association of Large Energy Consumers in Romania (ABIEC). Consequently, the trade (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]