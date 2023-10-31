Auchan, OMV Petrom develop convenience store chain in Romania under EUR 50 mln investment

Auchan, OMV Petrom develop convenience store chain in Romania under EUR 50 mln investment. OMV Petrom announced that, in partnership with the French retailer Auchan, it completed the installation of convenience stores in each of its nationwide fuel stations, which counts nearly 400 units. The project, involving investments of EUR 50 million contributed by both parties, was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]