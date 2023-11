BCR Group reports its Jan-Sep net profit up 10% y/y to EUR 344 mln

BCR Group reports its Jan-Sep net profit up 10% y/y to EUR 344 mln. Romanian financial group BCR Group announced a net profit of RON 1.7 billion (EUR 344 million) in January-September, up some 10% y/y. The results were “driven by improved operating results underpinned by advance in customer business,” the bank announced. Net interest income surged 27.0% to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]