Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom reports lower sales and profits in Q3 and first nine months



Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom reports lower sales and profits in Q3 and first nine months.

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) reported a 43% drop in sales and 64% drop in the net income in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023 compared with the same period of last year. The Clean CCS net income, which is adjusted for Special Items and Current Cost of Supply effects, was also (...)