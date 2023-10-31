Untold creators to organize Christmas markets in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca

Untold creators to organize Christmas markets in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. Untold Universe, the creator of the famous Untold and Neversea music festivals in Romania, said it is preparing three unique experiences for this year's festive season: a Christmas market in Bucharest and two similar events in Cluj-Napoca, in the famous region of Transylvania. In Bucharest, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]