Akcent Development Set to Build 723 Apartments in Bucharest’s Bucurestii Noi in EUR90M Investment

Akcent Development Set to Build 723 Apartments in Bucharest’s Bucurestii Noi in EUR90M Investment. Akcent Development, part of Romanian entrepreneurial group Alfa Group, set up by Alin Niculae, has started building 723 apartments in Bucharest’s Bucurestii Noi area, close to Jiului underground station. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]