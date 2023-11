Antibiotice Iasi Shareholders OK EUR25M Funding from EIB

Antibiotice Iasi Shareholders OK EUR25M Funding from EIB. The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders convened by drug maker Antibiotice Iasi on October 30 approved the signing of a financing contract worth EUR25 million euro, i.e. RON23 million calculated at a rate of RON4.9202/EUR. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]