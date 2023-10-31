 
October 31, 2023

Developer Hagag Development kicks off restoration of Bucharest’s Știrbei Palace
Developer Hagag Development kicks off restoration of Bucharest’s Știrbei Palace.

Real estate investor-developer Hagag Development Europe started the works for the restoration, consolidation, and refunctionalization of Știrbei Palace on Calea Victoriei in downtown Bucharest. The building is a class A historical monument. H Știrbei Palace is the company’s first retail (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.5B From Banks On November 2 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON1.5 billion from banks on Thursday (November 2), selling bonds with a nominal value of RON700 million due in 2028, at an average yield of 6.73% per annum.

ARB: Banks Granted Over RON410B New Loans Between Jan 2020 And Aug 2023 Or 29% of 2022 GDP Banks granted more than RON410 billion new loans to consumers and companies between the start of the pandemic, i.e., January 2020, and August 2023, or 29% of the 2022 GDP, a report of the Romanian Banking Association (ARB) shows.

Liberty Steel Appoints Radu Ionescu Liberty Galati General Manager Liberty Steel Group has appointed Radu Ionescu general manager of Liberty Galati, the largest integrated steel producer in Romania, while executive director Prasanta Mishra becomes managing director plant operations for Liberty Galati, it said in a release.

Agroland Opens New Agroland MEGA Store Agroland Business System (AG.RO), a Romanian retail, agriculture and food entrepreneurial group, which owns the largest network of farm supply stores in Romania, on Thursday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having opened its fourth Agroland MEGA store this year, MEGA Domnesti.

One United Properties receives a low ESG risk rating from Morningstar Sustainalytics Morningstar Sustainalytics, a leading global provider of ESG data, research and ratings, has given One United Properties (BVB: ONE) an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risk rating of 18.4. This score underlines that from an ESG perspective, an investment in One United Properties (...)

Romania's Alexandrion Group launches spirits, wines portfolio in Japan Romania’s beverage maker Alexandrion Group has launched its portfolio of spirits and wines, alongside the first single malt whisky produced by a Romanian company, the Carpathian Single Malt Whiskey, in Japan. Alexandrion aims to have products in every country in the world, said Dr. Nawaf (...)

Sameday Expects About 25% In Black Friday 2023 Deliveries More than 60% of consumers in cities who plan to order online during the Black Friday campaign will choose delivery to parcel lockers (easybox), reveals a survey by Sameday, a local parcel delivery company. Sameday expects an increase of about 25% in delivery volume on Black Friday, compared (...)

 


