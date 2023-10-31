 
Workspace Studio expands its showroom to reflect current trends in modern, employee-centric office design
Workspace Studio expands its showroom to reflect current trends in modern, employee-centric office design.

Studies on the future of offices and work point towards flexibility, varied design and focus on employee needs. In this context, Workspace Studio, specialized in high-quality office design and fittings and Certified Dealer of the MillerKnoll group in Romania, completed the expansion of its (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Altex Budgets 7% To 10% Growth In Sales To Over EUR1.4B In 2023 Computer and electronics retailer Altex, held by entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, budgeted more than EUR1.4 billion (RON7 billion) sales for this year, an increase of 7% to 10% on the sales of 2022.

Stefan Vuza Steps Down As Chimcomplex CEO Chimcomplex (CRC.RO), the largest chemical plant in Romania, informed investors in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday that its chief executive officer Stefan Vuza stepped down as of October 31.

Law Firm Clifford Chance Badea Assisted J.C. Flowers In First Bank Sale Clifford Chance Badea, the Bucharest office of global law firm Clifford Chance, has advised J.C. Flowers & Co. in connection with the sale of First Bank to the Italian group Intesa, a transaction that marks the exit of the American private investment firm from Romania, six years after its (...)

Romradiatoare Steps Into The Black In Jan-Sep Electrical components manufacturer Romradiatoare Brasov (RRD.RO) recorded a profit of RON843,126 in January-September 2023, up from a loss of RON1.48 million in the same period last year, the company said in its financial report.

Three-Month ROBOR Ends October At 6.35% Romania’s three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, dropped to 6.35% on Tuesday, October 31, after stagnating in the first three weeks of the month and then going through several sessions (...)

More than half of Romanians save less than EUR 100 per month, study shows More than half (53%) of Romanians say that they manage to save less than RON 500 (EUR 100) a month, according to a recent Revolut-Dynata study on the saving and investing habits of people in Romania. Autumn is a good time to start saving for almost half of Romanians, while a minority (6%) (...)

Dan Air Set To Leave Brasov, Move Flights To Bacau Airport Airline Dan Air has announced it will cease operations on the Brasov Airport and move to Bacau, as a result of the decision of the Brasov Airport to delay extending the opening hours for January 2024.

 


