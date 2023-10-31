Workspace Studio expands its showroom to reflect current trends in modern, employee-centric office design

Workspace Studio expands its showroom to reflect current trends in modern, employee-centric office design. Studies on the future of offices and work point towards flexibility, varied design and focus on employee needs. In this context, Workspace Studio, specialized in high-quality office design and fittings and Certified Dealer of the MillerKnoll group in Romania, completed the expansion of its (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]