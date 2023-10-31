More than half of Romanians save less than EUR 100 per month, study shows



More than half (53%) of Romanians say that they manage to save less than RON 500 (EUR 100) a month, according to a recent Revolut-Dynata study on the saving and investing habits of people in Romania. Autumn is a good time to start saving for almost half of Romanians, while a minority (6%) (...)