Romradiatoare Steps Into The Black In Jan-Sep. Electrical components manufacturer Romradiatoare Brasov (RRD.RO) recorded a profit of RON843,126 in January-September 2023, up from a loss of RON1.48 million in the same period last year, the company said in its financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]