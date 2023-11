Romania Industrial Production Prices Inch Down 0.4% in September YOY

Industrial production prices dropped by 0.4% in September against the same period of 2022, as prices on the domestic market declined by 1%, while prices on the non-domestic market edged up by 0.9%, data from Romania's National Statistics Institute INS showed on Thursday, November 2, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]