Law Firm Clifford Chance Badea Assists OMV Petrom In Delisting GDRs From London Stock Exchange

Law Firm Clifford Chance Badea Assists OMV Petrom In Delisting GDRs From London Stock Exchange. The Capital Markets practice of Clifford Chance Badea, the local office of global law firm Clifford Chance, has advised OMV Petrom in relation to the delisting of its Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) from the London Stock Exchange, the law firm said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]