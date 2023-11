Romanian companies expanded their employee base but not salaries in 2023

Romanian companies expanded their employee base but not salaries in 2023. After salary increases of 10-15% in almost all fields of activity in 2022, this year Romanian companies expanded their teams but did not keep the same pace of salary increases, according to Romanian recruitment platform eJobs. Nearly 315,000 new jobs were posted on recruitment website (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]