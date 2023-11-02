 
Weekend Calendar: Materia, Bucharest Early Music Festival, Film 4 Fun, One World Romania @ Timișoara, Transilvania Jazz Festival, and more
Weekend Calendar: Materia, Bucharest Early Music Festival, Film 4 Fun, One World Romania @ Timișoara, Transilvania Jazz Festival, and more.

Design, film, contemporary art, and classical music events are part of the going-out offer in Bucharest, while Timișoara hosts the local editions of book fair Gaudeamus and film festival One World Romania. In Bucharest Materia November 4 – November 5 Forty designers of leather items will (...)

Alpha Bank Posts EUR34M Net Profit At EUR4.4B Assets In Jan-Sep 2023 Alpha Bank, a top ten lender by assets in Romania, posted EUR34 million net profit in the first nine months of 2023, while its assets reached EUR4.48 billion at the end of September, an annual increase of 10%, Alpha Bank’s latest financial report shows.

Romanian authorities close famous mountain roads Transfagarașan and Transalpina CNAIR, the company that manages the road infrastructure, announced that both Transfăgărășan and Transalpina, the famous high-altitude roads in Romania, will be closed for traffic starting Monday, November 6. The decision was taken amid bad weather forecasts. “Considering the drop in (...)

European Commission gives protected status to Romania's "Salinate de Turda" The European Commission has recently approved the inclusion of the "Salinate de Turda" in the register of products benefiting from Protected Geographical Indication, or PGI, making it the thirteenth Romanian product recognized and registered at the European level. "Salinate de Turda - PGI" (...)

Romania's National Liberal Party votes to go alone in 2024 elections The leadership of Romania's National Liberal Party, or PNL, voted during a recent meeting to form its own lists for the 2024 elections, separate from those of their governing coalition partners, the Social Democrats (PSD). PNL's leadership considered three scenarios for the upcoming (...)

Crowe Analysis: One in six employees in Romania will have higher incomes, on paper, due to the new fiscal changes Employers in three industries – construction, agri-food industry, and IT – must increase their personnel expenses by up to 18% due to the new fiscal changes that came into effect on November 1, 2023, according to an analysis by the fiscal consulting, accounting, and auditing company Crowe (...)

Romania to commit EUR 50 million in EU scheme subsidizing Ukraine's debt The Romanian government will contribute up to EUR 50 million to subsidize the interest owed by Ukraine for the repayment of the EUR 18 billion loan from the EU approved for Kyiv by the Council and the European Parliament in December of last year. The EU borrows the money it lends to Ukraine (...)

Jordi Savall & Hesperion XXI among artists invited to Bucharest Early Music Festival This year's edition of the Bucharest Early Music Festival, which takes place until December 5th, will have Spanish conductor, composer and viol player Jordi Savall and the ensemble he established, Hesperion XXI, among its invited artists. The festival opened on November 2nd with a solo (...)

 


