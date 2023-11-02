One United Properties receives a low ESG risk rating from Morningstar Sustainalytics

One United Properties receives a low ESG risk rating from Morningstar Sustainalytics. Morningstar Sustainalytics, a leading global provider of ESG data, research and ratings, has given One United Properties (BVB: ONE) an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risk rating of 18.4. This score underlines that from an ESG perspective, an investment in One United Properties (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]