Agroland Opens New Agroland MEGA Store

Agroland Opens New Agroland MEGA Store. Agroland Business System (AG.RO), a Romanian retail, agriculture and food entrepreneurial group, which owns the largest network of farm supply stores in Romania, on Thursday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having opened its fourth Agroland MEGA store this year, MEGA Domnesti. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]