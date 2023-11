ARB: Banks Granted Over RON410B New Loans Between Jan 2020 And Aug 2023 Or 29% of 2022 GDP



Banks granted more than RON410 billion new loans to consumers and companies between the start of the pandemic, i.e., January 2020, and August 2023, or 29% of the 2022 GDP, a report of the Romanian Banking Association (ARB) shows.