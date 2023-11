Liberty Steel Appoints Radu Ionescu Liberty Galati General Manager

Liberty Steel Appoints Radu Ionescu Liberty Galati General Manager. Liberty Steel Group has appointed Radu Ionescu general manager of Liberty Galati, the largest integrated steel producer in Romania, while executive director Prasanta Mishra becomes managing director plant operations for Liberty Galati, it said in a release. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]