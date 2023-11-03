Recruitment platform: 15% more candidates in Romania applying on average for nine jobs each in October



Romanians searching for a job sent 1.1 million CVs to employers in October, and on average, they applied to nine positions each, according to an analysis carried out by online recruitment platform BestJobs. According to the data analyzed by Bestjobs, the number of new CVs sent increased by (...)