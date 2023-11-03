Minister: Some EUR 10 bln available for Romanian SMEs, of which 70% already "on the table"



Romania currently has EUR 10 billion available for SMEs, out of which EUR 7 billion are already "on the table", meaning earmarked under various schemes already launched, the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Adrian Câciu, said on November 2 at the National Top of Private Firms (...)