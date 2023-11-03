Romgaz plans to boost natural gas storage capacity by 50% under EUR 500 mln investment

Romgaz plans to boost natural gas storage capacity by 50% under EUR 500 mln investment. Depogaz, the storage division of Romanian state-controlled natural gas group Romgaz (BVB: SNG), plans to invest nearly EUR 500 million in the coming years to increase the capacity of existing gas warehouses by 50% and build a new warehouse, Hotnews.ro announced, quoting the company's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]