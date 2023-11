Fondul Proprietatea seeks to up buy-back scheme to 30% of its shares

Fondul Proprietatea seeks to up buy-back scheme to 30% of its shares. Franklin Templeton, the manager of Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP), submitted for approval to the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) an application to increase the size of the buy-back scheme currently underway up to 1.67 billion FP shares, the equivalent to 29.4% of the fund's capital. It (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]