Bucharest Stock Exchange Doubles Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2023 To RON22M

Bucharest Stock Exchange Doubles Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2023 To RON22M. The Bucharest Stock Exchange, the operator of Romania’s capital market, for the first nine months of this year reported much improved financial results against the same period of 2022 on the direct impact of Hidroelectrica listing and the post-listing effect on trading activity. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]