BRD Wants to Distribute Dividends with 5.5% Yield

BRD Wants to Distribute Dividends with 5.5% Yield. BRD Soc Gen, Romania’s third largest lending institution, is convening its shareholders for December 14, 2023 to approve the distribution of RON643 million, namely 50% of the 2022 result, under the form of special dividends. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]