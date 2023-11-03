Fashion Days Projects RON820-850M Revenues in Fiscal Year 2023-2024, Up around 20% from 2020
Nov 3, 2023
Fashion Days Projects RON820-850M Revenues in Fiscal Year 2023-2024, Up around 20% from 2020.
Fashion Days, the largest online fashion retailer in Romania, part of eMAG group and also present in Bulgaria and Hungary, expects to end fiscal year 2023-2024 with revenues of between RON820-850 VAT not included, up around 20% from 2020, the first pandemic year.
