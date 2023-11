Nordic Film Festival returns to Bucharest for 4th edition this month

Nordic Film Festival returns to Bucharest for 4th edition this month. The fourth edition of the Nordic Film Festival in Bucharest will take place later this month at the Elvire Popesco Cinema. The selection includes 14 feature films by directors from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. The festival starts Thursday, November 23, with the Opening Night (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]