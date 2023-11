Raiffeisen Bank Reports RON1.3B Profit for Jan-Sept 2023, Up 45% YOY

Raiffeisen Bank Reports RON1.3B Profit for Jan-Sept 2023, Up 45% YOY. Raiffeisen Bank, the local subsidiary of the Austrian group of the same name, in the first nine months of 2023 registered RON1.3 billion, up 45% from the gain of the same period of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]