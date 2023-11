CITR Sells Vegetable Oil Plant Mandra of Barlad for EUR1.8M

CITR Sells Vegetable Oil Plant Mandra of Barlad for EUR1.8M. Insolvency specialist CITR sold, in a tender, the agro-industrial assets of vegetable oil plant Mandra worth around RON8.96 million (around EUR1.8 million). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]