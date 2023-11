Romanian team wins first place at Balkan Olympiad in Informatics

Romanian team wins first place at Balkan Olympiad in Informatics. Romania has secured first place at the Balkan Olympiad in Informatics, with a cumulative score of 1,963 out of 2,400 points, according to the Ministry of Education. The Romanian team won two gold medals, one silver, and one bronze. The 30th edition of the Balkan Olympiad in Informatics took (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]