Alpha Bank Posts EUR34M Net Profit At EUR4.4B Assets In Jan-Sep 2023

Alpha Bank Posts EUR34M Net Profit At EUR4.4B Assets In Jan-Sep 2023. Alpha Bank, a top ten lender by assets in Romania, posted EUR34 million net profit in the first nine months of 2023, while its assets reached EUR4.48 billion at the end of September, an annual increase of 10%, Alpha Bank’s latest financial report shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]