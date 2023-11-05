Procedure for filing bankruptcy in Romania, written by our Partner Editor Nine O’Clock – Law firm Pavel, Mărgărit and Associates



Procedure for filing bankruptcy in Romania, written by our Partner Editor Nine O’Clock – Law firm Pavel, Mărgărit and Associates.

Procedure for filing bankruptcy in Romania, written by our Partner Editor Nine O’Clock – Law firm Pavel, Mărgărit and Associates Any company in Romania is established to carry out economic activity in Romania, but when it fails to meet its commercial commitments, certain legal...