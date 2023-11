European Commission approves new geographical indication in Romania

European Commission approves new geographical indication in Romania. European Commission approves new geographical indication in Romania On Thursday, 02 Nov 2023, the European Commission approved the addition of the Romanian smoked pork product ‘Salinate de Turda‘ to the register of protected geographical indications (PGI). ‘Salinate de Turda’ means a smoked (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]