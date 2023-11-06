 
Romaniapress.com

November 6, 2023

Romanian pupils likely to achieve only 58% of their potential at maturity
Nov 6, 2023

Romanian pupils likely to achieve only 58% of their potential at maturity.

The Romanian educational system should be reformed, considering the poor results of recent years, according to a document compiled by the Erste banking group and consulted by Profit.ro. A child born today in Romania reaches only 58% of its productive potential, the lowest level in the European (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bittnet Systems Unveils Primary Public Offering Of RON10M Worth Of Corporate Bonds IT group Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO) has informed the capital market of the decision made by its Board of Directors regarding a primary public offering of corporate bonds, unsecured, issued in RON.

TTS Group: Navrom Contracts Four More EUROPA2 Barges Worth EUR4M From Severnav Danube freight carrier Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) announced in a stock market report on Nov 6, 2023 that NAVROM, the main provider of river transport services within TTS Group, continues the EUROPA 2 type barge construction program started in the spring of 2023 by signing an additional (...)

Flip Eyes 30% Increase In 2023 Black Friday Sales, To Over EUR3.5M Flip, the Romanian start-up that encourages circular economy by refurbishing phones and tablets that are reintroduced on the market as good as new, expects sales of EUR3.5 million for this year’s Black Friday campaign held between Nov 9 and 12, which would translates into a 30% increase (...)

eMAG Expects RON680M Sales During 2023 Black Friday Campaign Romania’s largest online retailer eMAG projects sales of RON680 million on Black Friday, on November 10, almost RON36 million higher than in the 2022 edition of the sales campaign.

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.3B From Banks On November 6 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON1.3 billion from banks on Monday (November 6), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 6.83% and 6.03%, respectively.

C&W Echinox: Average Office Transaction Size Up 35% YoY In 2023, Nears Record High Of 2019 The average office transaction size in the first nine months of 2023 was 1,810 square meters, the highest average recorded in the last four years and close to the record level of 1,900 sqm set in 2019, according to data from real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

Rolling Stock Maker Softronic In Advanced Talks To Deliver Locomotives To Slovakia's Budamar Craiova-based Softronic, the only manufacturer of electric locomotives and multiple units in Eastern Europe, is in advanced talks to sell locomotives to the largest private rail carrier in Slovakia.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |