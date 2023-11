BRD SocGen plans to distribute half of 2022 FY profit as dividends

BRD SocGen (BVB: BRD), the third largest lender in Romania after Banca Transilvania and BCR, summoned the shareholders on December 14 to approve the distribution of RON 643 million, namely 50% of the 2022 profit, in the form of special dividends. The proposed dividend would result in a yield