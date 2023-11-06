Raiffeisen Bank Romania’s profit 45% up y/y despite sluggish lending in Jan-Sept

Raiffeisen Bank Romania reported its net profit surged by 45% y/y to RON 1.3 billion (EUR 260 million) in January-September, while its assets advanced by only 9% y/y to RON 67.5 billion (EUR 13.5 billion). This equates to 2.6% annualized ROA, higher than the average benchmark for the entire