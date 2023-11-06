Alpha Bank Romania reports stable profit and 10.3% higher loan portfolio at end-Sept

Alpha Bank Romania reports stable profit and 10.3% higher loan portfolio at end-Sept. The Romanian subsidiary of Alpha Bank announced EUR 34 million net profit in January-September 2023 (slightly down from EUR 36.7 million reported in the same period last year) and EUR 4.48 billion assets at the end of September. This equates to a 1.0% annualised ROA (weaker compared to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]